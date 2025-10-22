Dewsbury-based Connect Housing has broken ground on a new site on Healey Lane, Batley, with plans to build 19 affordable, energy-efficient and low-carbon homes, part-funded by Homes England. Pictured are from left to right: Laura Hakier, Christine Fox, Helen Lennon, Iqbal Mohamed MP, Martyn Broadest and Michelle Steele.

Ground has been broken on a new social housing development project which will see 19 homes being built in Batley.

The charitable housing association has partnered with Concorde Homes for the project which will create two and three-bedroom homes, with access to schools, public transport and the Batley town centre nearby.

The new properties will boast additional features such as solar panels and Air Source Heat Pumps, keeping them off gas and environmentally friendly.

An impression of how the new homes on the site will look.

The groundbreaking event was attended by MP for Dewsbury and Batley, Iqbal Mohamed, who said:

“It’s an absolute honour to be here on Healey Lane with Connect Housing for the groundbreaking ceremony of this new housing estate.

“19 homes, all for social housing, so no private dwellings and no selling on the market - these are houses that will go directly to people who need them.

“In Kirklees we have a waiting list of nearly 20,000, so schemes like this absolutely help the people on those waiting lists. I’d like to thank Connect for this amazing project and wish them great success.”

From left to right: Martyn Broadest, Director of Home, Connect Housing; Helen Lenning, Chief Executive, Connect Housing; Iqbal Mohamed MP for Dewsbury and Batley; and Christine Fox, Director of Customer and Community Services.

Current expectations are for the homes to be finished by August 2026, ready for their new residents, who will be allocated on a needs first basis.

Martyn Broadest, Director of Home at Connect Housing, said:

“We are very pleased to be bringing forward this new development of 19 homes for social rent in Batley, just up the road from where Connect is based in Dewsbury town centre.

“We are grateful to our partners at Concorde for bringing the scheme to us in the first instance, and to the support from Homes England who have approved funding from the government’s Affordable Homes Programme towards the costs of building the new homes.

How the new site, off Healey Lane in Batley, will look after completion.

“The energy efficient specification for the houses means that the residents will benefit from greater comfort and lower energy bills compared to standard new homes. The contractors have made a great start, and we’re looking forward to working with them over the coming months to deliver some fantastic properties which will provide fabulous new homes for local people in need of affordable housing.”

For more information about the properties, visit connecthousing.org.uk/new-homes