From shop assistant to working in a laboratory, North Kirklees has lots to offer for job hunters.
Here are 13 recently posted jobs in the area from Indeed, with a range of salaries, hours and amounts of experience required.
Click through to see which job could be the start of your new career.
1. Fellini Home Ltd, Dewsbury - sales assistant/website administrator
£6.40 - £12 an hour, permanent, part-time. Responsibilities would include managing the company website and providing support to users. The company is asking for applicants with excellent written and verbal skills, experience in computer literacy, and familiarity with computer software. Picture: Google Photo: Google
2. Forensic Testing Service Ltd, Mirfield - sample preparation laboratory assistant
From £22,000 a year, permanent, full-time. FTS provides expert drug and alcohol reports to support Family Law Court proceedings. The role would involve processing client samples and gathering observations and data to pass onto the laboratory team for analytical processing. An undergraduate degree in a relevant discipline is required. Picture: Google. Photo: Google
3. Fox's Burton's Companies (FBC UK), Batley - head of packaging
One of the UK's leading biscuit manufacturers, the role would include being responsible for the development, co-ordination and delivery of packaging innovation and development activity for all channels of the business. It is looking for applicants with a degree and previous experience. Picture: Google Photo: Google
4. Market of Choice Ltd, Dewsbury - shop assistant/supervisor
£7.26 - £11.49 an hour, full-time. Previous retail experience is preferred but not essential. Applicants should be able to communicate effectively and have the ability to learn new software programmes quickly. Picture: Google Photo: Google