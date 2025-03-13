A former Dewsbury pub could soon be transformed into new homes.

The Woolpack Inn at Whitley Road announced its sudden closure in December 2022, with the owners saying several factors were to blame.

These included the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, which reduced income to an “unsustainable level”, they said.

Plans to convert the pub into five new homes were submitted to Kirklees Council in November 2022, with this requiring demolition of an existing extension.

The Woolpack, Dewsbury

The number of properties has since been reduced to four and the application will be determined by the council’s planning committee today.

A total of 69 comments have been made objecting to the plans, one in favour, and five general comments.

One resident wrote: “Public houses, particularly in small villages are the life blood of the community.

"They not only serve them economically and socially but also bring the community together.

Part of the Woolpack Inn, Dewsbury

"Establishments such as these with much history should be protected not demolished!”

Other comments also centre around the loss of a community asset and the impact this will have.

The community’s request to make the pub an asset of community value – which would have put some extra safeguards in place – was turned down by the council.

The pub was also put on the market for a 10-week stint to gauge its viability as a commercial operation but received no requests to view, no bids and no expressions of interest.

Kirklees Council considers this a sufficient demonstration of a lack of viability, with officers recommending that members of the planning committee approve the development.