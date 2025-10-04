Cam and Vikki Taylor, owners of The Westgate Wobble in Cleckheaton.

There is a new Westgate Wobble in Cleckheaton.

Those of a certain age will have fond memories of taking part in Cleckheaton’s ultimate pub crawl, which started at the top of Moorside - at the Old Pack Horse - and ended at the Wickham Arms, on St Peg Lane.

In its heyday there were ten pubs on the famous ‘Wesgate Wobble’ route. Today, just half remain.

The starting point has been turned into a housing development. The Wickham closed its doors nearly two years ago. One is now a Cantonese restaurant. You might not even know pubs once stood at a couple of the other sites.

In Cleckheaton town centre, however, a host of bars have been popping up over the last few years. The latest of which cheerily opened its doors on Westgate, in July - its name inspired by the legendary crawl its owners, Vikki and Cam Taylor, completed many times over the years.

“The name has brought in a lot of customers,” Vikki, 53, who was brought up in Cleckheaton, said. “It’s a talking point. We both did it many times.

“I remember doing it in fancy dress and in the snow on New Years’ Eve, with my Dad telling me to put my coat on. We never listened! What mind were we in?!

“I’ve done it three-legged when I was dressed as a rugby player for charity. We just did it in all weathers and you didn’t care. It was brilliant.”

Husband Cam, 54, a landscape gardener who was raised in nearby Scholes, added: “Everybody says it’s a brilliant name. They all sit and reminisce.

“And if you were hardcore, you would start in Scholes.”

What is also positive, despite the loss of five of the original pubs on the ‘Westgate Wobble’, is the relationship the new bars in the town centre seemingly have with each other - allowing drinkers to have an updated pub crawl.

Vikki revealed: “What makes somewhere have longevity? What makes somewhere good? Is it the landlord? It is a shame that some of them have closed but it’s great that there are so many bars opening up in Cleckheaton town centre.

“A couple was sent down to us by the Orange Peel. We all like each other’s posts on Facebook. The Meat Drunkery always comments. We get a lot of customers from Tappino’s opposite and vice-versa.

“It doesn’t feel like competition. If customers ask where to go next, we tell them the other bars. It feels like we are all a big family. It’s really nice.”

On the bar’s “cosy” layout, Vikki added:

“It’s like being at home in your front room. It’s cosy and we talk with everybody. It’s like a gathering in your front room and that is what we wanted.

“We wanted it to feel homely.”

The business was recently visited by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater who said:

“It is fantastic to visit a local business run by local people who care about our community. Vikki and Cam have done such a great job with the space and it really is so welcoming.

“I remember doing the Westgate Wobble when I was younger and it’s lovely to be reminded of everything our local places can offer.”

The Westgate Wobble, on Westgate, Cleckheaton, is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to 4pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 11pm; and Sundays from 1pm to 10pm.