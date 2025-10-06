The Savvy Baker set to sweeten up Trinity Leeds with new venture

Trinity Leeds is set to welcome renowned brownie brand The Savvy Baker, founded by Leeds entrepreneur Savannah Roqaa this Autumn.

The Leeds-based baker who is famed for her indulgent brownies and blondies with a loyal online following, began baking during the Covid pandemic lockdown for friends and family. Thanks to her delicious bakes, her creations gained popularity through social media and word of mouth, and The Savvy Baker quickly grew from kitchen experiments to pop-ups and cafe’s - and now to a permanent home at Trinity Leeds.

A major highlight of the new store at Trinity Leeds will be The Savvy Baker’s dedicated matcha bar - the brand’s best-selling drink, where customers can watch baristas craft each cup fresh to order. Alongside this, the menu will feature Savannah’s signature hand-baked brownies and cookies, which will be freshly prepared on-site for a unique, behind-the-scenes experience, along with an array of hot and iced drinks. The unit will also include a cosy seating area for those who wish to enjoy their sweet treats in store.

Savannah Roqaa, founder and director said: “I’m beyond excited to be opening at Trinity Leeds, it’s a dream come true. From working at Topshop in the centre, to now launching my very my own store here, it’s a real full-circle, pinch-me moment. Trinity Leeds feels like the perfect home for The Savvy Baker, and I couldn’t be more excited sharing this moment with our amazing community. We’ll soon be announcing our official opening date, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors to enjoy our brownies, cookies, matcha and more.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming The Savvy Baker to Trinity Leeds. It’s always exciting to support a much-loved Leeds independent and give them the platform to continue to grow within a prominent city centre setting. Savannah’s journey is a real success story, and we know our guests will be just as excited as we are to see her brand take this next step. The Savvy Baker will be a fantastic addition to our food and drink line-up, and we can’t wait for the doors to open.”

For more information on Trinity Leeds and to join its free PLUS+ members reward scheme for exclusive discounts and the latest news, visit: https://www.trinityleeds.com/en