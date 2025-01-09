Katrina Carter, owner of The Pin Up Hair Co in Cleckheaton, with her award for Best Customer Experience at The Salon Awards.

The Pin Up Hair Co in Cleckheaton has been recognised at The Salon Awards.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hair salon, based on Cross Crown Street, won Best Customer Experience for Yorkshire at the national ceremony in Manchester in November.

​Owner Katrina Carter told the Reporter Series: “It was really surprising. When there is so much competition it’s just nice to be nominated, but to win was amazing.

​“I am very proud of the salon and the staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Commenting on the service customers receive from her and her team, including Ruby Taylor, Laura Senior and Hannah Austin, she added:

​“People comment about the feel and the vibe. It is chilled out, laid back and everybody is welcomed.

​“We treat everybody like friends and family rather than clients. We get to know our clients well.”

​Previously based in Heckmondwike, Katrina moved the business to Cleckheaton town centre 18 months ago.

​Asked what is next for 2025, she replied:

​“We want to try and get Best Salon next year, fingers crossed.”