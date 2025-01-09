The Salon Awards: Cleckheaton hair salon owner celebrates ‘amazing’ awards triumph
The hair salon, based on Cross Crown Street, won Best Customer Experience for Yorkshire at the national ceremony in Manchester in November.
Owner Katrina Carter told the Reporter Series: “It was really surprising. When there is so much competition it’s just nice to be nominated, but to win was amazing.
“I am very proud of the salon and the staff.”
Commenting on the service customers receive from her and her team, including Ruby Taylor, Laura Senior and Hannah Austin, she added:
“People comment about the feel and the vibe. It is chilled out, laid back and everybody is welcomed.
“We treat everybody like friends and family rather than clients. We get to know our clients well.”
Previously based in Heckmondwike, Katrina moved the business to Cleckheaton town centre 18 months ago.
Asked what is next for 2025, she replied:
“We want to try and get Best Salon next year, fingers crossed.”
