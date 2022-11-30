The Post Office is anticipating that Monday, December 12 will be the day when branches are busiest as Brits hurry to send off cards, gifts and parcels and the nation gears up for Christmas.

In 2021, the two weeks ahead of Christmas saw branches more than double their trading activity and the Post Office is expecting a similar pattern this year so customers are advised to plan ahead and post early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Post Office’s recent survey, one in six people are planning on making homemade gifts this year with the number one reason being to save money.

Monday, December 12 will be the busiest day at the Post Office in the run-up to Christmas.

The poll also highlighted the role that cash will play this Christmas with concerns about the cost of living at the front of people’s minds.

Four in ten plan to use cash to purchase Christmas gifts this year, of these, two thirds will do so to manage budgets and keep track of spending whilst over a quarter are set to gift cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A record £801 million in cash was withdrawn at Post Office counters over the festive period last year, with that figure expected to be surpassed this year.

Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director, said: “The lead up to Christmas is often a busy time for all with a long to-do list in preparation for the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all want to make sure our Christmas cards and presents to loved ones arrive in time and our Postmasters across our 11,500 branches can help with that.

“Over the festive period Postmasters will be supporting communities across the UK and so too can Post Office customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once again, the Post Office will this year be giving 1p from every over-the-counter cash withdrawal to the Trussell Trust to help fight poverty and hunger this winter.”

With Royal Mail postmen and women set to take industrial action in the run-up to Christmas, the Post Office has also warned of potential delays in delivering items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post Office branches will continue to operate as normal throughout these periods but are recommending that customers visit branches and send off deliveries earlier than planned.