The Orange Peel opened its doors to customers on March 15, taking over what used to be the 1924 cocktail bar on Albion Street.

Run by local couple James and Katie Beal, in what is their first business venture, the new bar is tailored towards “day drinkers” and offers a wide selection of beers, wines, cocktails and spirits, in a “nice, friendly and chilled atmosphere.”

Thanking customers who have already flocked to the new establishment, as well as the other bars in the town, including The Meat Drunkery, Chain Bar and The Loft, James said:

“It’s been a lot better than we expected, which is great. Hopefully it can continue. We’re local, we know the town and we come down drinking here ourselves, so it seemed like a good opportunity.

“Everyone else has been really welcoming and offering to help. Everyone wants it to work because the more people that come to this town, the more it benefits everyone.

“There’s a great little spirit between everyone.”

Katie added: “It’s been really nice with the other bars coming in to say hello. We are a nice and friendly bar, with a chilled atmosphere.

“Keep looking out for us on social media. We have still got some new things that we want to do.”

The bar also offers Sky Sports, as well as karaoke on a Thursday.

Take a look inside Cleckheaton’s newest bar - The Orange Peel.

1 . The Orange Peel The Orange Peel opened its doors to customers in Cleckheaton on March 15, taking over what used to be the 1924 cocktail bar on Albion Street. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

2 . The Orange Peel Inside The Orange Peel in Cleckheaton. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

3 . The Orange Peel The bar offers a wide selection of beers, wines, cocktails and spirits, in a “nice, friendly and chilled atmosphere.” Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

4 . The Orange Peel The seating area. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales