Standing empty since being sold in 2022, the Grade II Listed building on Bradford Road, which once housed the largest Indian restaurant in the world, the Aakash, has now been transformed into a spectacular and luxurious wedding and events venue.

And the team behind The Monal UK, which held its first wedding ceremony in June after an intense five-month makeover, has given the Reporter Series an exclusive look around the stunning space.

The task - described as “very big” by entrepreneur Akbar Ali, who has helped to oversee the project with his dad, Imran Ali - has involved over 80 plasterers, painters, electricians and other workers; 20 ten-tonne skips being filled; new sparkling marble tables and flooring installed; and over 120 delightful chandeliers being fitted.

The building, which dates back to the 1850s, used to be a former chapel, and the new owners have retained all of its original features.

“It is just a beautiful building,” Akbar says as we enter the main, luxuriously-lit room, which can accommodate over 800 guests. “For Cleckheaton, this building is a very big thing. And you can’t beat it. Just the look of it, as well as the natural light it brings in.

“Everyone that has walked in has all been astonished. You don’t imagine it will turn out like this. There is just something about this building. Whenever you walk in there is just a natural oomph about the building. That’s not something we’ve brought in. It has always been here.

“The architects who designed this over 200 years ago certainly had a good vision.”

Akbar and his dad, co-founders of event management company Jalwa, certainly had a good vision themselves. But even they have been “blown away” by the end result.

“We are here to pump life into buildings,” he said. “We haven’t had any project managers or interior designers. It’s been all of our own brain. We are here to take on very big tasks and get them done.

“But, more than anything, it’s about the community. When you see people from all walks of life coming in with smiles on their faces, it is priceless. You can’t pay for that type of stuff.

“We have all been blown away. Could it have been any better than this? It couldn’t. You wouldn’t ever imagine it to turn out like this.”

The iconic venue’s new title, The Monal, was inspired by one of Pakistan’s most famous restaurants of the same name which was situated on top of a mountain overlooking Islamabad.

Akbar said: “If you travelled to Pakistan, you would know about Monal. It’s like coming to Cleckheaton and knowing that the Aakash was a top site.”

Now it’s time to put The Monal UK on the map. And the business has already welcomed two large wedding parties through its doors since officially opening last month.

And “everybody is welcome” says Akbar.

“We welcome every culture. We are here to accommodate everyone. We respect everyone. The main thing for us is human nature.

“We need to be united as a community, not divided.”

Community spirit is a key core of Akbar’s business model, with plans in the pipeline of serving food from The Monal.

He revealed: “We are making plans for a restaurant for the community. I just want to get it right. We have set high standards for the building, so we don’t want to provide a low standard when it comes to food.

“We are just getting the tweaks right and then going to open food back up for the community as a restaurant.”

We had the honour of being shown around the stunning new venue. Take a look for yourself with these photos of The Monal UK by Jawla.

For more information about The Monal UK, visit: https://www.themonalbyjalwa.co.uk/

