The Meat Drunkery, which only burst onto the town centre scene in November, has now “doubled in size” after the ribbon was cut on Thursday, May 1, to officially open its “gorgeous suntrap” - The Barnyard - on what was the warmest May Day on record.

Based on Bradford Road, in what used to be the Forget Me Not charity shop, the colourful bar has quickly become famous for serving fine wines, craft ales, lagers, spirits, cocktails and coffee, as well as locally-sourced freshly-cooked steaks from a dry-ageing fridge, sharing platters and bar snacks.

And customers can now enjoy the bar’s delights at the rear.

“We have always wanted some outdoor space,” admitted Rachael Hutchison, who owns the business with her husband Andrew. “We do lose out when it’s a nice, hot sunny day because our neighbours have got beer gardens.

“We have built it all from scratch and tried to lead with the whole vibe and colour scheme from the inside. It looks amazing.

“It’s a gorgeous sun trap. From about 11am through to sunset you just get the sun which is perfect.”

Andrew added: “It is going fantastically well. It’s been six months to the day (since opening) and we’re having to double in size because of how popular we are.

“The community in Cleckheaton has welcomed us really well. It’s a great community, absolutely brilliant.”

The Meat Drunkery ran a competition for a lucky winner to cut the ribbon to open the beer garden, raising over £165 for charity Cash for Kids.

Catherine Broadbent, who won the chance to declare The Barnyard officially open on, quite aptly, a spectacularly sunny day, said:

“It’s fabulous. It’s like a family atmosphere here. They have really worked hard on all this, since when they first got going.

“And you couldn’t pick a better day.”

Take a look at these photos from the opening of The Meat Drunkery’s beer garden.

1 . 20250501_151218.jpg The official opening of The Meat Drunkery's beer garden. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

2 . The Meat Drunkery The Meat Drunkery's owners Andrew and Rachael Hutchison before the ribbon is cut to open their beer garden - The Barnyard. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

3 . The Meat Drunkery Customer Catherine Broadbent was the lucky competition winner who got the chance to open the new outdoor seating area. The competition also raised more than £165 for Cash for Kids. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales

4 . The Meat Drunkery The outdoor seating area at The Meat Drunkery. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales