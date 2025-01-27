Here are 22 lost pubs of Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen - how many do you remember?Here are 22 lost pubs of Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen - how many do you remember?
Here are 22 lost pubs of Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen - how many do you remember?

The lost pubs of Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen - how many do you remember?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Many pubs have closed their doors over the years across Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen.

We’ve taken a look back through the archive to show just 22 of North Kirklees’ old favourites which have sadly been shut for good - with some more recent than others.

So take a walk down memory lane and step back inside these lost pubs. We know there are many more.

Do you remember any of them? Which ones would you bring back if you could?

The Old Anchor Inn pub was located at the bottom of Webster Hill in Dewsbury.

1. Old Anchor Inn

The Old Anchor Inn pub was located at the bottom of Webster Hill in Dewsbury. Photo: Jake Oakley

Photo Sales
Old Shoulder of Mutton, Halifax Road, Batley Carr. The former popular pub was up at public auction in February 2024.

2. Old Shoulder of Mutton

Old Shoulder of Mutton, Halifax Road, Batley Carr. The former popular pub was up at public auction in February 2024. Photo: Jake Oakley

Photo Sales
The Old Oak, Bradford Road, Liversedge. Kirklees Council received a planning application to turn the pub into five flats in August 2024.

3. The Old Oak

The Old Oak, Bradford Road, Liversedge. Kirklees Council received a planning application to turn the pub into five flats in August 2024. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
Bath Hotel, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, pictured in 2012.

4. Bath Hotel

Bath Hotel, Halifax Road, Dewsbury, pictured in 2012. Photo: John Clifton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyMirfieldNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice