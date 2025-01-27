We’ve taken a look back through the archive to show just 22 of North Kirklees’ old favourites which have sadly been shut for good - with some more recent than others.

So take a walk down memory lane and step back inside these lost pubs. We know there are many more.

Do you remember any of them? Which ones would you bring back if you could?

1 . Old Anchor Inn The Old Anchor Inn pub was located at the bottom of Webster Hill in Dewsbury. Photo: Jake Oakley Photo Sales

2 . Old Shoulder of Mutton Old Shoulder of Mutton, Halifax Road, Batley Carr. The former popular pub was up at public auction in February 2024. Photo: Jake Oakley Photo Sales

3 . The Old Oak The Old Oak, Bradford Road, Liversedge. Kirklees Council received a planning application to turn the pub into five flats in August 2024. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World Photo Sales