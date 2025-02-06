The Kirkwood has announced significant cuts to its services as it faces financial crisis.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Huddersfield-based hospice said it was facing a loss of around £4million over the past three years caused by a higher demand on its services and increased costs of care.

The proposed cuts include reducing its range of community and support services, as well as its annual number of people it supports from 2,000 to 1,200.

Across its workforce, 33 roles are also now at risk.

The Kirkwood hospice on Albany Road, Huddersfield. Photo: Google

The charity hopes the cuts will save £1.7million per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said its finances have been significantly impacted by increases in the price of medicines, equipment, energy and food.

Staff wages, which make up the majority of the £11million annual costs, have also put the hospice’s finances under pressure because of the rises in inflation, National Living Wage, and the upcoming National Insurance rise for employers, which have collectively pushed up costs for the hospice to pay its staff a fair wage.

It currently employs 254 staff members.

The majority of the charity’s services are funded by public donations, which it said have been impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

Michael Crowther, The Kirkwood’s Chief Executive, said: “This is an incredibly challenging time for The Kirkwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our ability to offer care for the people of Kirklees is being tested like never before.

“We are devastated to have to make this announcement, but like so many other hospices, we are facing a financial crisis that puts at risk the very services we have fought so hard to build and maintain.”

He added: “This has been the single hardest decision we have ever had to make, but quite simply, we have to make it now to ensure the long-term survival of our vital local charity.

“We know just how difficult this is for our colleagues, who go above and beyond every single day to provide the very best care for the patients and families in our care. We will do everything we can to support our colleagues during this tough time.”

The Kirkwood is a Huddersfield-based hospice which provides support and specialist palliative care to people in Kirklees.

More information can be found here.