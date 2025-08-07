The Ingenuity Group appoints commercial director to lead on and bolster northern expansion

The Ingenuity Group today announces the appointment of Grace Easter into the newly created role of Commercial Director for its northern division.

Reporting into Nick Gallimore, Group Managing Director, and based out of the group’s Manchester office, Grace will lead the commercial strategy and drive growth in the North of England – specifically building on the success of Future Factory Manchester. She will be supercharging the Group’s outsourced business development and PR offering for agencies, whilst also growing out the Ingenuity+ offering, helping brands find the perfect agency partners in the North.

With previous roles at the likes of Jaywing, where she worked as Partnership Director, she was also Head of Projects at Blacks Visual and held Commercial Director roles in both London and New York at Harlequin Design. Easter brings with her a wealth of experience working with leading brands, including Yorkshire Tea, Merrell, Apple., John Lewis, Michael Kors, Dior, Stella McCartney, Adidas, Lacoste, and Alexander Wang.

Easter’s appointment reflects the Group’s broader commitment to strengthening its footprint across the UK, with the strategic hire building on ongoing investment in the region through initiatives including MAD//North, The Agency Curve North Community – as well as Ingenuity’s PR offering for agencies in the North and Future Factory Manchester’s business development services.

Commenting on joining the team, Grace Easter, Commercial Director – North, said: “What really stood out to me was how closely the company’s values and culture align with my own. It genuinely feels like a natural next step. I’m starting a role where I can help grow our presence in the North - something I really care about. I can clearly see the trajectory the company is on, and I wanted to be part of that journey. I look forward to working with an already high-performing team to build on that momentum.”

Nick Gallimore, Group Managing Director of The Ingenuity Group added:“We’re passionate about the North and it has long been a strategic focus for The Ingenuity Group. As we scale our presence, bringing in talent like Grace is essential. She brings genuine expertise, energy, and a clear alignment with our vision - we’re excited to have her on board.”