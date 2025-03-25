The Cleckheaton takeaway with zero stars for food hygiene and 24 others in Kirklees with just one star
One – El Primos at Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton – has been given a rating of zero, meaning that “urgent improvement” is necessary.
The other 24 have been given a one, with “major improvement” required.
Local authorities are responsible for enforcing the government’s food hygiene ratings system that came into effect in 2010. This allows the public to access information about the hygiene standards of food-related businesses.
Below is a roundup of all the businesses in the ‘takeaways/sandwich shop’ category, with a zero or one star rating, as listed on the Food Standards Agency website.
Zero
- El Primos – 3 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PA
One
- Bella Dale – 323 Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield, HD8 8RX
- Birkdale Convenience Store – 73 Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HD
- Caputo’s Pizzeria – 11A Greenside, Heckmondwike, WF16 9QD
- Deli Touch Sandwich Shop – 11A South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9NB
- Desi Nashta – 31 Wharf Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9AT
- Fat Tony’s Kitchen – 218 New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield, HD3 4BU
- Indi’s – Gary’s Sandwiches, 34B Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9SG
- Indiano Balti Pizza Palace – 49 Market Street, Paddock, Huddersfield, HD1 4SH
- Istanbul Shawarma – 17 Blacker Road, Birkby, Huddersfield, HD1 5HU
- KC Fast Food – Unit 1, 297 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6HY
- Krispy Catch – Lahore Fisheries, 74 Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4AX
- Lahori Markaz Halal Food – Ground Floor Shop, 1 Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HW
- Little India – 47 Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, HD8 9DA
- Mr Chips – 50A Long Lane, Dalton, Huddersfield, HD5 9LB
- Munchies, 4 Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth, HD9 4EU
- New Paradise Indian Takeaway – 69 Highgate Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield, HD8 0DS
- Paradise Takeaway Dewsbury – 4 Princess Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QH
- Pizza Beach Ltd – Sweet Vibez Ltd, 2-4 Doubting Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0EX
- Shezan – 39 Purlwell Lane, Batley, WF17 7QF
- Snack Station – 664 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HP
- The Cod Father – 27 John William Street, Huddersfield, HD1 1BL
- The Little Mermaid – 8 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 1PT
- The Three Chefs – 10 Howard Place, Batley, WF17 6AB
- UK Fried Chicken – 626 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HL