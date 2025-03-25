The Cleckheaton takeaway with zero stars for food hygiene and 24 others in Kirklees with just one star

There are 25 Kirklees takeaways which fall into the two lowest categories for food hygiene, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One – El Primos at Scholes Lane, Cleckheaton – has been given a rating of zero, meaning that “urgent improvement” is necessary.

The other 24 have been given a one, with “major improvement” required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing the government’s food hygiene ratings system that came into effect in 2010. This allows the public to access information about the hygiene standards of food-related businesses.

The hygiene ratings are released by the Food Standards Agency

Below is a roundup of all the businesses in the ‘takeaways/sandwich shop’ category, with a zero or one star rating, as listed on the Food Standards Agency website.

Zero

El Primos – 3 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PA

One

Bella Dale – 323 Wakefield Road, Denby Dale, Huddersfield, HD8 8RX

Birkdale Convenience Store – 73 Halifax Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4HD

Caputo’s Pizzeria – 11A Greenside, Heckmondwike, WF16 9QD

Deli Touch Sandwich Shop – 11A South Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9NB

Desi Nashta – 31 Wharf Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9AT

Fat Tony’s Kitchen – 218 New Hey Road, Oakes, Huddersfield, HD3 4BU

Indi’s – Gary’s Sandwiches, 34B Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9SG

Indiano Balti Pizza Palace – 49 Market Street, Paddock, Huddersfield, HD1 4SH

Istanbul Shawarma – 17 Blacker Road, Birkby, Huddersfield, HD1 5HU

KC Fast Food – Unit 1, 297 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6HY

Krispy Catch – Lahore Fisheries, 74 Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4AX

Lahori Markaz Halal Food – Ground Floor Shop, 1 Foundry Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HW

Little India – 47 Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, HD8 9DA

Mr Chips – 50A Long Lane, Dalton, Huddersfield, HD5 9LB

Munchies, 4 Wessenden Head Road, Meltham, Holmfirth, HD9 4EU

New Paradise Indian Takeaway – 69 Highgate Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield, HD8 0DS

Paradise Takeaway Dewsbury – 4 Princess Street, Chickenley, Dewsbury, WF12 8QH

Pizza Beach Ltd – Sweet Vibez Ltd, 2-4 Doubting Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0EX

Shezan – 39 Purlwell Lane, Batley, WF17 7QF

Snack Station – 664 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HP

The Cod Father – 27 John William Street, Huddersfield, HD1 1BL

The Little Mermaid – 8 Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury, WF13 1PT

The Three Chefs – 10 Howard Place, Batley, WF17 6AB

UK Fried Chicken – 626 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3HL