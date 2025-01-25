The Arcade Heritage Exhibition at The Arcade Pop-Up in the town’s Princess of Wales Shopping Centre welcomed its 1,000th visitor on Friday, January 17.

A ‘pop-up’ shop in Dewsbury, which only opened four months ago, has been celebrating a major milestone.

Staff at the shop, which only opened in September 2024, have been eagerly tracking visitor numbers and were thrilled to reach the exciting landmark.

The Arcade Heritage Exhibition, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is just one of the many attractions at The Arcade Pop-up, with other highlights including the Dewsbury Creatives pop-up shop - which features handmade products from four talented local makers - while visitors can also enjoy a gallery showcasing stunning drawings and paintings by a variety of local artists.

The 1,000th visitor, John, also became the day’s most valuable customer by purchasing a painting from renowned local artist Malcolm East.

Malcolm has been selling his artwork, prints, and books through the Pop-Up, raising an impressive £855 (so far) for charities including Dewsbury Community Outreach, The Salvation Army, and Martin House Hospice.

The Arcade Pop-up is open three days a week - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday - from 10am to 3pm.