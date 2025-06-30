The Arcade Dewsbury launches "Win a Shop" competition, offering a year of free rent to independent businesses

The Arcade, Dewsbury, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new competition, offering a unique opportunity for an independent business to Win A Shop, rent-free for a year, in the highly anticipated development, set to open in Spring 2026.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Win a Shop at The Arcadecompetition is seeking passionate, creative, and community-focused independent businesses ready to play a key role in making The Arcade a new retail and leisure destination.

"We are incredibly excited to launch this initiative and offer a fantastic platform for a deserving independent business," said Chris Hill, Arcade Group Development Director. "The Arcade Dewsbury is being designed to be a thriving hub, and independent businesses are key to creating that unique character and fostering a strong sense of community. This competition is our way of investing directly in local talent and helping a business truly flourish."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Arcade Dewsbury is actively looking for businesses that will bring something special to the scheme. This could include handcrafted goods, independent fashion, artisan food, unique homeware, vintage finds, books, wellness products, or creative services. The competition aims to attract a diverse range of occupiers that will complement the existing town centre offer and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Win A Shop at The Arcade

Businesses or individuals can nominate themselves, or champion a local business they admire. Nominations should articulate why the business would be a perfect fit for The Arcade, what unique flair or service it would bring, and why it deserves this significant opportunity.

The winning business will receive a unit at The Arcade Dewsbury with no rent payable for one year from their opening date.

Deadline for Nominations/Applications is Friday 25th July. For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit: www.arcade-dewsbury.org/WinAShop