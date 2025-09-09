The Arcade Dewsbury announces search for new Group Manager
The Arcade, a beautifully refurbished Victorian arcade, will become a vibrant hub of 20 shops, eight studios, and an events space. The successful candidate will take on the overall management of this exciting project, with key responsibilities including finding and signing up tenants, leading the marketing campaign, and managing the official launch. The role is a fixed-term contract from November 2025 to December 2026, with a competitive salary.
The ideal candidate will have experience in retail or commercial property management and possess excellent communication skills with a friendly approach. We are looking for a leader who can bring people together and help build a thriving community within The Arcade.
Applications opened on Monday September 1, and close at 12pm on Monday October 6. To find out more about the role and how to apply, visit The Arcade website: https://www.arcade-dewsbury.org/vacancies/