‘Thank you to everyone who supported my dream’ - Cleckheaton cafe owner announces impending closure just 16 months after opening
Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, on Bradford Road, was opened by owner Lotti Kaye in June 2023 after initially starting the business from home during the COVID-19 pandemic three years earlier.
However, “after many sleepless nights,” Lotti has decided to close the shop after the festive season before returning to continue baking from home.
In a post on Dough Kingdom Yorkshire’s official Facebook page, Lotti wrote:
“I love my café and we have put our heart and soul and a lot of our own money into it but as many of my customers know I am really struggling.
“I am on the urgent list for a hip replacement and recently had another health scare which made me pull the plug on the cafe.
“However, I won't stop baking! I started at home and will go back to doing it from home so you won't lose me completely.
“The cafe will be open up until Christmas (like I would ever miss out on Halloween) so I would love to go out on a high, so any support up until Christmas is very much appreciated.”
She added: “I love my job, I love every single soul that made it through them cafe doors and I’m grateful for so many of you who became friends in the long run.
“Thank you to each and every one of you who supported my dream.
“Never thought I’d be in this position at 42 but here we are now and I have to put my stubbornness aside as it’s not getting me anywhere and I'd like to be around for a few more years.
“So please pop in one more time before I close the cafe doors for good.
“I would love to go out on a high.”
