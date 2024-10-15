Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sweet treats cafe which opened in Cleckheaton 16 months ago will be closing its doors for good after Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dough Kingdom Yorkshire, on Bradford Road, was opened by owner Lotti Kaye in June 2023 after initially starting the business from home during the COVID-19 pandemic three years earlier.

However, “after many sleepless nights,” Lotti has decided to close the shop after the festive season before returning to continue baking from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Dough Kingdom Yorkshire’s official Facebook page, Lotti wrote:

Lotti Kaye's Dough Kingdom Yorkshire in Cleckheaton will be closing after Christmas.

“I love my café and we have put our heart and soul and a lot of our own money into it but as many of my customers know I am really struggling.

“I am on the urgent list for a hip replacement and recently had another health scare which made me pull the plug on the cafe.

“However, I won't stop baking! I started at home and will go back to doing it from home so you won't lose me completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cafe will be open up until Christmas (like I would ever miss out on Halloween) so I would love to go out on a high, so any support up until Christmas is very much appreciated.”

Dough Kingdom, a sweet treats cafe which opened in Cleckheaton 16 months ago, will be closing its doors for good after Christmas.

She added: “I love my job, I love every single soul that made it through them cafe doors and I’m grateful for so many of you who became friends in the long run.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who supported my dream.

“Never thought I’d be in this position at 42 but here we are now and I have to put my stubbornness aside as it’s not getting me anywhere and I'd like to be around for a few more years.

“So please pop in one more time before I close the cafe doors for good.

“I would love to go out on a high.”

Dough Kingdom Yorkshire can be found on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3PY.