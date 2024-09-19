TGI Friday’s: Popular Birstall restaurant close to M62 up for sale as owner goes into administration
The UK owners of TGI Friday’s, Hostmore, is selling all of its UK locations and looking to move to a fully franchise-operated model after it fell into administration.
The move means every one of the major restaurant chain’s UK locations are in the process of being sold to new owners, including the Birstall site.
The company, with 87 UK restaurants in total, is hoping to shift the brand to a fully franchise-operated business before it is expected to be wound down.
Despite the situation, TGI Fridays’ UK restaurants, which have a New York-influenced food and cocktails menu, continue to stay open as normal.
Successful sales of all 87 locations could keep the TGI Fridays brand alive on British high streets and save thousands of jobs.
But it remains unclear whether all restaurants can be saved or only a portion, with some possibly being taken over by other chains.
