Ian Gatenby and Richard Flanagan, coaches at Cleckheaton Sports Club with some of the under 8s and under 11s junior cricket players, receiving a cheque for £1,000 from Tesco Cleckheaton's Melanie Smiles and Andy Deignan.

The junior cricket section of Cleckheaton Sports Club is the latest to benefit from Tesco’s Stronger Starts community grants scheme.

Tesco Cleckheaton handed over a cheque of £1,000 to the club last week, who revealed that the money will be used towards new equipment.

Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, along with the store’s manager, Andrew Diegnan, met with Ian Gatenby and Richard Flanagan, coaches at Cleckheaton Sports Club, along with some players from the under 8s and under 11s teams to present the cheque.