Cleckheaton Food Bank was voted as the winner from the last round of the Tesco Cleckheaton's Stronger Starts community grants scheme, April to May, and has received £1,500.

A Cleckheaton food bank has received a cash boost thanks to a grant from the town’s Tesco.

Cleckheaton Food Bank was voted as the winner from the last round of the superstore’s Stronger Starts community grants scheme, April to May, and has received £1,500.

Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, along with the store’s manager, Andrew Diegnan, visited the food bank to present the cheque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from the town’s Yorkshire Building Society have also been in the store alongside volunteers from Cleckheaton Food Bank to raise funds, and awareness, of the food bank and how people can support and also access food donations.