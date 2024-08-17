Tesco Cleckheaton awards grant to local food bank
A Cleckheaton food bank has received a cash boost thanks to a grant from the town’s Tesco.
Cleckheaton Food Bank was voted as the winner from the last round of the superstore’s Stronger Starts community grants scheme, April to May, and has received £1,500.
Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at Tesco Cleckheaton, along with the store’s manager, Andrew Diegnan, visited the food bank to present the cheque.
Staff from the town’s Yorkshire Building Society have also been in the store alongside volunteers from Cleckheaton Food Bank to raise funds, and awareness, of the food bank and how people can support and also access food donations.
