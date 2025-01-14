Tenpin: Excitement builds as opening date announced for Dewsbury’s new entertainment complex
Tenpin, based on Railway Street in the former Mecca Bingo hall, will be opening its doors on Friday, February 7.
The brand new state-of-the-art centre will feature 24 bowling lanes, two private karaoke rooms, three escape rooms by award-winning Houdini’s, a 4D laser tag arena, as well as a range of arcade games and pool tables.
A vibrant cocktail bar will provide a range of food and drink choices, designed as the perfect spot to meet up with friends, family and colleagues, while sports fans will be able to keep up with a wide range of live matches, with TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports.
Alongside this, the new exciting entertainment centre will bring significant investment in the local community through the creation of 45 new jobs.
Terryn Nixon, General Manager at Tenpin Dewsbury, said: “We are excited to share that we will soon be opening up the doors to our new Dewsbury venue and we can’t wait for guests to experience the fantastic games and entertainment on offer here.
“This venue has been a part of the local community over the years, having been home to the former bingo hall which had to close its doors last year.
“Now, we are pleased to be able to breathe new life into the building and provide local residents of all ages with a range of new and fun and exciting activities to enjoy.”
A number of party packages will also be available for those celebrating something special.
For more information or to make a booking, visit https://www.tenpin.co.uk/our-locations/dewsbury/
