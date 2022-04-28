Take a video tour of the new Batley Plaza ahead of its grand opening

Batley Plaza is a new development by retail property entrepreneur Zahid Iqbal, of Z&F Properties Ltd, in partnership with Kirklees Council, which aims to benefit both the local community and young business people.

Zahid bought the centre – previously known as Alfreds’ Way and Batley Shopping Centre – in November 2019 and since then has transformed the space.

The shopping centre, which held a “soft opening” earlier this month, is a 24-store complex on Commercial Street featuring retail outlets and new eateries.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1, between 10am and 11pm.

Some of the businesses located in the Plaza include: Candy Zone; Sehriaraz; Goher Special; Alleenas; Scent Salim; Larosh Collection; Eliza’s; Moonies; Sprinkle Station; Sapphire Cafe and many more.

The development was initially due to open in 2020, but Covid-19 restrictions resulted in the opening being pushed back by 18 months.