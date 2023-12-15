News you can trust since 1858
Robert Watts Estate Agents in Cleckheaton have celebrated the opening of their new office in the town.

Take a look inside the new ‘fancy’ home of Cleckheaton estate agents which you can ‘see from space’

A Cleckheaton estate agents, which has served the community for almost 45 years, has moved into a ‘fancy’ office in the centre of the town.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Robert Watts Estate Agents celebrated the opening of their new Central Parade premises on Thursday, December 7 in the presence of Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, clients and other local businesses.

The family-run firm, founded by Bob Watts in 1979, previously held two separate sites for sales and lettings in Cleckheaton. Now, spread over two floors on the corner where Dewsbury Road meets Market Street, it is able to trade all under one “super” roof in the town.

James Watts, son of the now-retired Bob, who is the joint managing director along with his sister Kate, said:

“You can see us from space! It’s all one fancy office. We have got a nice frontage now and a great display which is something we have lacked before. It really is a super office.

“The new premises will make a real difference for us. We are a lot more visual and hopefully people will see us again. It’s good.”

Kate added: “The past week in our new office has been nothing short of fantastic. Our celebration event was the perfect platform to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last four decades.”

Here are 13 photos from Robert Watts Estate Agents new Cleckheaton offices.

The new site of Robert Watts Estate Agents in Cleckheaton.

1. "You can see it from space!"

The new site of Robert Watts Estate Agents in Cleckheaton. Photo: Jim Fitton

The new site now has a "nice frontage and a great display", something which "lacked" at their previous offices in the town.

2. Outside

The new site now has a "nice frontage and a great display", something which "lacked" at their previous offices in the town. Photo: Jim Fitton

The new office can be found on Dewsbury Road in Cleckheaton.

3. Outside

The new office can be found on Dewsbury Road in Cleckheaton. Photo: Jim Fitton

Inside the new site of Robert Watts Estate Agents in Cleckheaton.

4. Welcome

Inside the new site of Robert Watts Estate Agents in Cleckheaton. Photo: Jim Fitton

