Take a look around Cleckheaton pub the Old House at Home as it reopens after refurbishment

Placed at the heart of the community, the pub closed in late August to undertake an extensive refurbishment with the popular pub upgrading its facilities and reopening as part of Stonegate Group’s Craft Union.

The beloved pub, on Albion Road, has undergone a full makeover with vibrant contemporary décor and full refurbishments to both rooms within the site.

A new darts board has been added where locals are invited to find their inner Luke Littler - this accompanies the existing pool table, which has now been relocated to a different room in the pub providing more space for pool players to play their best shots.

What’s more, free pool is available all day on Mondays.

As part of the work completed, the Old House at Home will now have major sports channels such as Sky Sports and TNT, allowing sports fans to enjoy every second of the action, with the pub being a popular spot for sports fans.

And furry friends are welcome throughout the pub, with the community pub being a popular spot for dog walkers with the Spen Valley Greenway just a short walk away.

The Old House at Home also boasts a fine selection of beers, ciders and wine and also has an extensive offering of no and low alcohol offerings.

Shannon Maguire, Operator of the Old House at Home, said: “We can’t wait to welcome back locals to our new look pub! Reopening as a Craft Union marks an exciting new chapter for the Old House at Home.

“We’re confident the refurbishments have not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which was central to our vision during the investment.

“We're proud to offer a top-class beer range at competitive prices, and with our new darts board and HD screens showcasing all the big matches, we’re set to be the go-to spot for sports in Cleckheaton.”

The Old House at Home’s jam-packed weekly schedule includes free pool on Monday, Tombola Tuesdays and Wednesday Race Days.

Thursday night hosts the hugely popular quiz night while Friday night invites locals to take to the mic and sing their favourite tune.

The weekend sees live sport played throughout the weekend while Saturday is party night. Saturday night disco provides the soundtrack to the ultimate night out, celebrating the weekend in style.

Closing the week with a bang, Sunday evening cash bingo from 3pm-6pm, sees money on the cards for the lucky winner.

Take a look around!

1 . The Old House at Home Matthew Parkinson, Regional Manager and Shannon Maguire, Operator at the Old House at Home. Photo: Stonegate Group Photo Sales

2 . The Old House at Home The beloved pub has undergone a full makeover with vibrant contemporary décor and full refurbishments to both rooms within the site. Photo: Stonegate Group Photo Sales

3 . The Old House at Home A new darts board has been added where Cleckheaton locals are invited to find their inner Luke Littler. Photo: Stonegate Group Photo Sales