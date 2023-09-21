A former Batley rugby league player and director has announced a major sponsorship deal with the Bulldogs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter McVeigh, who was born in Birstall, made a name for himself in junior rugby league, captaining St Mary’s RC School, Inter-Towns (Batley and Dewsbury), Yorkshire Schools and the National Association of Boys Clubs teams before joining Batley Boys.

He made his senior debut for Batley in the second row aged 17 at Mount Pleasant on April 15, 1959 against Halifax.

Peter played for Batley for nine years before moving to Hull and Leeds under legendary player and coach Roy Francis and building a successful business career.

Peter McVeigh, chairman and managing director of Status International (UK) Ltd, with Batley Bulldogs' chairman Kevin Nicholas after signing up as a major sponsor of the club.

He served as a Batley RL director in the 1980s and was the club’s first playing shirt sponsor when he ran the lighting company De La Mer.

Peter is now chairman and managing director of the Birkenshaw-based multi-million pound lighting and electrical accessories company Status International (UK) Ltd, the UK’s leading independent supplier of lighting and electrical accessories.

He founded the company with his son Nicholas, co-director and company secretary, in 1990. His son-in-law Andrew is also a director.

Peter said he was very grateful to Batley Boys and Batley RL “for giving me a start in life and getting me on the straight and narrow.”

When he was awarded his Batley RL heritage number certificate in April he said he publicly thanked the club for instilling a discipline in him that has served him well throughout his private and business life.

He added: “It was a great pleasure playing for Batley, the club set me off on the right road. Coming from a family of 12, it could have gone the other way but Batley put me on the straight and narrow and playing for the club gave me lots of self-confidence.

“So I’m thanking Batley RL for what they have done for me.”

Batley Bulldogs’ chairman Kevin Nicholas said: “This is a historic sponsorship deal bearing in mind that Peter is a former player and former director of the club and is now a significant sponsor.

“This is a special situation in any sport, especially in rugby league. We are delighted to welcome Peter back to the club and are grateful for his help.