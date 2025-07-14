Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd, a bespoke care company based in Cleckheaton which provides advanced care to individuals within their own home, received two awards at the Stars of Social Care 2025, at a ceremony in London last month.

A Cleckheaton-based home care company has celebrated double success at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd, a bespoke care company which provides advanced care to individuals within their own home, received two awards at the Stars of Social Care 2025, at a ceremony in London last month.

The entire Nova Care team was recognised as ‘Highly Commended’ in the Above and Beyond category for the North and Midlands, while manager Sarah Moore was named as the overall winner for the regional Inspirational Care Home Manager prize.

The Stars of Social Care noted that the Cleckheaton-based team was commended for their “incredible unity and heart, giving their own time to organise events, transport attendees, and fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Society,” whilst adding that their “humour, mutual support, and deep care for both community and each other truly set them apart.”

The awards described Sarah, who set up the home care company in 2019, as a “true leader whose compassion and commitment define the heart of Nova Care.”

It added that she “supports clients with excellence and ensures her team feels valued, heard, and empowered” and that she always goes “the extra mile” while fostering “a family-like environment”.

Her “selfless dedication, impactful leadership, and community spirit make her a shining example of care and an outstanding Care Manager of the Year,” the Stars of Social Care said.

Speaking to the Reporter Series after the ceremony, Sarah said:

The awards for Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. The culture we have got here is that everybody is here for everybody. The staff team is amazing. If anybody needs anything they are here for them. The bond the team has is wonderful.

“The team deserves this award ten times over. If it wasn’t for them then Nova Care wouldn’t be what it is now. It is all down to the team.”

Following the Stars of Social Care Awards, it was then confirmed that Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd had been recognised as one of the top 20 providers in the Yorkshire and Humber region for 2025.

For more information about Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd, which is based in Victoria Court, Central Arcade, Cleckheaton, and the services it provides, visit: https://www.novacareyorkshire.com/