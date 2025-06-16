Danica Walker, owner of Ego Aesthetics, with her SOS Beauty Award 2025.

A Cleckheaton beauty firm is celebrating being crowned the Best New Business in the country at a national awards ceremony.

Ego Aesthetics, on Cheapside, claimed the prestigious honour at the SOS Beauty Awards 2025.

The recognition marks an eventful 12 months for owner Danica Walker, who established the business in April 2023, having finished fifth at last year’s ceremony in the same category, while also opening a second clinic in Eccleshill, Bradford, at the end of last year.

Speaking after this year’s success, a stunned Danica said:

“It was amazing. You go hoping for your name to be called out, but for it to actually happen is crazy. It took me a minute to get up because I couldn’t actually process that they had read my name out.

“I was looking around to see if another person was going to stand up to get the award. I was just sat there in disbelief. It was the most overwhelming, happy feeling.

“It gives you the recognition that you are doing something well. It was a proud moment and is recognition for everything I’ve been doing over the last couple of years.

“We pride ourselves on offering results-driven, ethical aesthetic treatments in a warm and welcoming environment, and to see that hard work acknowledged on a national stage has been truly overwhelming.”

The SOS Beauty Awards celebrates the talent within the hair, beauty and cosmetics industry, and Danica believes the national recognition will help other Cleckheaton businesses, as well as the town itself.

“It is not only personally rewarding, but it is also a testament to the incredible support we've received from our local community,” she said. “All the local businesses are good at supporting each other. It’s an amazing little town.

“Everyone has got big hopes and dreams for their business so to be recognised and bring that back will hopefully give the other local businesses a little push to keep going and keep Cleckheaton alive.”

Asked what her next plans for the business were, Danica replied:

“I am always working on something to better myself and my business. I am currently looking at a training academy which will hopefully be coming soon.”

The SOS Beauty Awards 2025 were held in Manchester last month. Nominations are now open for 2026: https://www.sosbeautyawards.co.uk/nominations