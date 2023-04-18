Unique to the Sofology store portfolio, the Redbrick site will act as a concept lifestyle store, ‘Sofology The Edit’, showcasing curated products, fabrics and configurations exclusively.

In addition, Sofology The Edit, will host seasonal customer events throughout the year, creating experiential and engaging activations unique to this space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking over the full top floor of Redbrick Mill on Bradford Road the new store is the 57th Sofology store in the UK and has created 12 permanent jobs for local people.

Sofology's new concept store is now open at Redbrick Mill.

Open seven days a week, and complete with everything you would expect from any Sofology store, such as a dedicated team of expert Sofologists offering personalised shopping experiences and a dog friendly policy, the new Redbrick location has been designed to showcase the sofa specialist’s exclusive collection of upholstery, furniture and accessories.

Emma Dinnis, managing director at Sofology said: “We are always delighted to bring the brand to a new location, and the unique feel of Redbrick makes this a very exciting venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking over the whole floor of this iconic space means we can showcase the best of the Sofology brand, with ‘Sofology The Edit’.

“In addition to our exclusive fabrics and configurations, there will be areas dedicated to our sustainable ranges and wider commitment to environmental concerns; a high-concept media tech area; and a bespoke space for events and workshops.

The new store showcases curated products, fabrics and configurations exclusively to Redbrick.

“We look forward to welcoming local customers as they explore our new store with our knowledgeable Sofologists on hand to help find the perfect sofa for them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Sofology The Edit store can be found at Redbrick Mill on Bradford Road, Batley.

For more information about Redbrick Mill, visit https://www.redbrickmill.co.uk/