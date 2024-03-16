Social media influencer Shabaz Ali has left a “lasting impression” after visiting a luxury jewellery firm in Batley ahead of an appearance at the Brit Awards.

The star, who has over 1.7 million fans on TikTok and more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, visited Pugata, the wedding and engagement ring specialists based at Batley Business and Technology Centre, to handpick several pieces from their bespoke collection to wear at the 44th annual Brit Awards held at the O2 Arena in London on March 2.

Pugata’s owner, Zak Patel, selected a bespoke layered diamond necklace and a stunning 9ct diamond bracelet for Shabaz.

Expressing his gratitude on Instagram, Shabaz said: “Thank you, @pugatajewellery, for inviting me to wear your incredible jewellery. The pressure I felt wearing these!

“I also appreciate the trust you had in me, considering I was tempted to run away with them to the south of Spain.”

Zak added: “The staff couldn’t help but admire his approachability, as he chatted with everyone and happily posed for pictures.