Haigh’s Farm Shop, on Far Common Road, attended the event on Sunday, November 27, and paid the day’s top price of £3,011 for the reserve supreme champion, a home-bred 2021-born Limousin-cross heifer from Settle.

Charles Haigh, who runs the well-known shop with brother George and father Richard on the family’s Elmgrove Farm, also paid £2,188 for a third prize heifer from North Craven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the prime lamb sales ring, he paid £260 each for the day’s reserve supreme champions, a Beltex-cross trio from Hebden Bridge.

Jennifer Hyslop holds the family’s prime cattle reserve supreme champion and top price at Skipton’s annual Christmas show, joined by, from left, co-judge and buyer Charles Haigh, of Haigh’s Farm Shop, and 12-year-old daughter Bea, and co-judge Phil Gregory and daughter

Another buy at £190 was for a lamb donated to be sold in aid of the day’s charitable efforts, before purchasing nine prime pigs in another standalone competition.

All purchases will be prepared especially for the peak festive season trade at Haigh’s Farm Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad