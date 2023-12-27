Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds in Birstall has slashed its family ticket price to £25 in time for the Christmas holiday period.

Showcase Cinema, Birstall.

The new reduced festive price, which has been valid from Friday, December 22, means a family of four can watch all the biggest blockbusters at a cost of £6.25 each, while they can also claim a large sweet or salted popcorn per family, free of charge.

The special offer runs all the way through the school holidays to Sunday, January 7, so children and parents alike can enjoy family films such as ‘Wonka’ and ‘Wish’ screening during the festive period.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Christmas is one of our favourite times of the year at the cinema as we love seeing families enjoying the latest blockbusters together.

“This year is no different, and we’re excited to announce guests in Leeds can grab discounted family tickets over the holiday period. There are plenty of great films for families to enjoy on the big screen and we’re delighted to offer a Christmas gift from us to them.”