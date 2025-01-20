Shops staying open: Major high street health and beauty retailer confirms it will NOT be closing Dewsbury store

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Boots in Dewsbury will be staying open, the company has confirmed.
Boots have “assured” customers in Dewsbury that their town centre store will be staying open, despite online speculation that it was going to close.

The popular health and beauty retailer, and pharmacy, is based at the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, where one of the country’s leading independent jewellers - Warren James - recently shut its doors.

However, Boots will be staying open.

A Boots spokesperson said: “We would like to assure our customers and patients that Boots, Dewsbury Princess of Wales store, is not closing.”

