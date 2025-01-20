Boots in Dewsbury will be staying open, the company has confirmed.

Boots have “assured” customers in Dewsbury that their town centre store will be staying open, despite online speculation that it was going to close.

The popular health and beauty retailer, and pharmacy, is based at the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, where one of the country’s leading independent jewellers - Warren James - recently shut its doors.

However, Boots will be staying open.

A Boots spokesperson said: “We would like to assure our customers and patients that Boots, Dewsbury Princess of Wales store, is not closing.”