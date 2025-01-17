Batley DIY, based on Commercial Street, announced last weekend that it would be shutting their doors for good with a closing down sale.

However, the popular firm will still be trading online, allowing customers to click and collect or for items to be delivered.

Owner George told the Reporter Series:

“I’m sure most people in the area know about Batley DIY. It has been there for 40 years. We currently have staff who have worked here for well over 20 years, nearly 30 years.

“The shop is very deep-rooted in the community. It has been loved by so many people and we have had so many loyal customers who know the staff and have been very supportive of the shop.

“It is just a shame we are having to leave. We would have loved to stay but it’s been a very difficult decision to make, but one we have had to make to keep the business alive.”

He added: “I took over business in 2023 and worked really hard to keep this shop alive and did everything I could do. It’s no-one's fault, it’s what society is like now, the footfall wasn’t there and coming out of COVID a lot has changed.

“We have had to change our strategy. We will still be around, we just won’t be in that space. The business will still exist, that is the message we want to pass onto people.

“It will be fully online moving forwards when we shut down. Customers can place their orders and can either click and collect or request local delivery.

“We just won’t have a physical space for people to come and look at shelves.”

The closing down sale at Batley DIY is expected to last until the end of the month.

For further information visit: https://batleydiy.co.uk/

Take a look at these photos from inside Batley DIY as it prepares to close its doors.

1 . Batley DIY Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Batley DIY Photo: National World Photo Sales