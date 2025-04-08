Shackletons: Iconic 66-year-old Batley furniture manufacturer to close Bradford Road showroom
Shackletons, which was founded in 1959, revealed on its Facebook business page that the store on Bradford Road will be shutting down after an “all furniture must go” clearance sale.
The post states: “Our Batley retail store is closing, and now is your chance to grab incredible deals on high seat chairs, recliners, sofas, beds, and mattresses!
“All furniture must go, so don’t miss out on this final clearance sale - once it’s gone, it’s gone!
“Visit us in Batley today and take home quality furniture at unbeatable prices.”
The manufacturer specialises in a wide range of high back chairs, recliners and sofas, particularly for elderly and disabled people, and even had a famous advert on television in the 1980s.
Customers expressed their sorrow at the upcoming closure, with one Facebook user commenting on the post: “Sad to hear this store is closing.”
