A Christmas advert made by a Cleckheaton-based video production company has already been viewed over one million times on TikTok.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the number of views of Sam Teale Productions’ ‘The Last Gift’ across all their social media platforms are said to be continuing to rise after the emotional four minute and 38 second clip “resonates” with the Great British public.

The tear-jerking story, which was only released on Friday, November 29, of a widowed mother navigating her first Christmas without her husband has struck a chord with audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers have shared emotional responses to the advert with many delivering praise for its sensitive portrayal of grief and resilience during Christmas.

Sam Teale Productions' Christmas advert has already been viewed over one million times on TikTok. Photo by Mark Flynn.

Comments include:

“Didn’t think I had tears left until I watched this”.

“As someone who works for a hospice, I know a good few people facing this this year, and it’s so heartbreaking”.

“This helped me reflect on my loved ones who are no longer here”.

Sam Teale, director at Sam Teale Productions. Photo by Mark Flynn.

“A beautiful tribute to those we’ve lost but continue to carry in our hearts”.

Sam Teale, director of the award-winning Cleckheaton firm, said: “The overwhelming response has been incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never anticipated creating a space where people could reflect so deeply on their loved ones. Seeing how it’s resonating has been incredibly moving.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has watched, shared, and made this advert so special. It’s going to the moon.”

Filmed at local landmarks in Liversedge, including Bennett’s Eggs and Sam’s former school, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School, the advert is a timely reminder of cherished memories during the festive season.

Accompanied by Cleckheaton singer-songwriter Jenna Bay’s ‘Our Song,’ co-written with Jack Hawitt last year, and inspired by a deeply personal experience, the track has been re-created to complement the emotional narrative of this year’s Christmas advert.

The advert also supports a vital cause, with this year’s proceeds going to Gingerbread, the UK’s largest single-parent charity.