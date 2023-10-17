The Obediah Brooke Wetherspoons in Cleckheaton has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in the Kirklees Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.

The Obediah Brooke, on Bradford Road, was recently awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors who rate hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the district.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The JD Wetherspoon pub’s manager, Richard Bentley, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

