A Cleckheaton pub has gained the top rating for its levels of hygiene in Kirklees Council’s Scores on the Doors programme.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
The Obediah Brooke, on Bradford Road, was recently awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors who rate hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the district.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The JD Wetherspoon pub’s manager, Richard Bentley, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance. All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

