It may have only opened six months ago, but a Heckmondwike studio specialising in small-class pilates is already taking the century-old exercise to new heights.

Samata Pilates, which only opened its doors on Union Street last August, offers a wide range of classes, for up to nine people, including the popular Reformer Pilates - the trend of 2025 workout that helps to strengthen the whole body as well as improving flexibility, balance and posture.

Other small group classes include yoga, mat pilates, dumbbell strength and reformer tower classes.

Owner Jamila Karolia, who has been involved in the personal training industry for nearly a decade, said:

Samata Pilates

“We are a new small-class studio. I had worked in a range of different gyms and I thought that people can get lost in a 20-plus people class. It isn't always possible to give everyone the help they need and I enjoy helping people as much as possible.

“So I wanted to open a studio that was for everybody to get that personal training touch. I found this premises and it was a perfect location. I renovated it and split it into two small class studios."

“The maximum we have in any class is nine people, so that the instructor can give everyone that one-to-one attention.”

On why pilates, which was established in the early 20th century by Joseph Pilates, is so popular, Jamila said:

Jamila Karolia, owner of Samata Pilates.

“Pilates has been around for a century but at the moment it is really popular, with physios recommending it to patients and individuals wanting to improve their strength and flexibility. It also helps prevent injuries and like all exercise, can reduce stress.

“It is not just a soft, calm exercise, it engages your muscles throughout your body. Pilates is aimed at using your body functionally so that overtime you are still strong, flexible and less prone to injury.

“That’s how I’d summarise Pilates to someone who didn’t know about it.”

Reformer Pilates uses a machine to aid the workout, with Jamila saying few other studios locally offer it as an option, and similarly with reformer tower classes, which are “going to take your strength and flexibility to the next level".

Samata Pilates in Heckmondwike.

Encouraging people to join a class at Samata Pilates, Jamila said:

“We have something for everybody. Regardless of your ability. One of the misconceptions about our classes is that it is female only. People assume pilates is more for women but we are a mixed studio.

“We want to get the message out there for more men to hear about it and benefit from Pilates. We will also be introducing male only classes.

“Our aim is to make sure everyone leaves happy. If you want a good workout come along and we will make sure you leave with a smile on your face.”

More more information visit: https://samatapilates.co.uk/