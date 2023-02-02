The Salvia Italian restaurant on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield announced last night (Wednesday) that it will be closing its doors with the ‘heaviest heart’.

The announcement was made via a Facebook post from owner Sophie Banks, which stated: “To all our lovely customers, this has been the most difficult decision to make, and it is with the heaviest heart I have decided to close Salvia Restaurant.

“Over the past nearly nine years I have put everything I possibly could into Salvia. It has been an absolutely incredible journey but the time has come for me to take a step back and focus on my own mental and physical health.

Salvia Restaurant on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

“The support, love and loyalty that all our customers have given us over the years has meant more to us than you can imagine.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to have served you all and I can’t thank you all enough for your continuing support, especially throughout the past few years.

“I will forever be grateful to the Mirfield community for embracing Salvia the way you have. Thank you!”

Sophie then went on to thank the ‘Salvia family’ adding: “We have been beyond blessed with the most amazing members of staff over the past nine years. There are not enough words to express how grateful I am for your hard work and dedication.

“Salvia would not have been what it was without the incredible teams we have had over the years. It has been a privilege to work alongside you all and to see you grow as a family.

“I am so proud of you all and will miss you immensely.”

However, news of the popular restaurants closure was greeted with great sadness on social media.

Abi Faye said: “Salvia played such a big part in all of our lives, memories to cherish always.”