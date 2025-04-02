Roberto’s Restaurant, which first opened in Batley in 1987, has announced it is closing its doors for good “with a heavy heart”.

Roberto’s Restaurant, which first opened in 1987, announced it was closing its doors for good “with a heavy heart” on its Facebook page.

The current owners, who have run the popular eatery on Market Place since 2002, posted:

“We have been blessed with running Roberto’s now, for over 22 years. We have watched some of you grow up into beautiful adults since first visiting us as toddlers and even newborns.

“We've loved being a part of this wonderful community and have made so many wonderful friends - you know who you are.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share with you that Roberto’s is now no longer. We made the difficult decision to close the doors of our beloved restaurant.

“It’s been an incredible ride, with moments of joy, excitement, seemingly insurmountable odds, and invaluable learning.

“We are filled with immense pride for everything we have accomplished as a team, whose passion and hard work have been the core of our journey, and we’re grateful to them beyond words for every moment.”

Thanking the restaurant’s loyal customers, the post added:

“To you, thank you. Your belief and trust in us over these years have been the driving force behind our every step. We want to express our deepest gratitude to each one of you who has supported us along this journey.

“Your unwavering friendship and love for what we do have been the driving force behind our success.

“It has been an honour and a great privilege to have entertained you over these past 22 years.

“While this chapter has come to a close, we are filled with hope for what the future holds. We are confident that our paths will cross again, and we look forward to sharing exciting news with all of you in due time.

“Thank you once again for your unwavering support, loyalty, and for being a part of the Roberto's family. Your presence was essential and made this the most enriching experience for us all, and we are all forever grateful.

“Digital hugs from Mauro, Maria, Razia, Sara and the rest of Team Roberto’s.”