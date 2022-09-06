Restaurant owner ‘aiming for the sky’ after awards win
Dilesh Parmar, owner of Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, received a rush of blood to the head after scooping the Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire award at the English Curry Awards 2022.
The popular restaurant, a family-run business, owned by Dilesh and his wife Rushika since 2015, on Halifax Road, Hightown, claimed the regional prize at a ceremony in Birmingham.
Dilesh, whose parents ran the restaurant between 2008 and 2010, described the accolade as “amazing”.
He said: “We were nominated last year and we went this year hopeful, just happy to be there and not full of expectation, so once our name was called out there was a nice rush of blood to the head.
“It was amazing being on that stage with that award. It is an amazing achievement. All those years of hard work have paid off.
"We’re aiming for the sky and hopefully we’ll be amongst the stars.
“Hopefully we’ll be restaurant of the year for the UK next year, but maybe that is going too far!
“We would like to thank all the customers who nominated us and thank our staff for all the hard work who have made sure we have got this far. Hopefully we can go further.
“I would also like to give a special mention to my parents, Kapila and Bharat - without them and their support we would not be here.”
The restaurant was also nominated in the North’s Chef of the Year category, while Sukkur Cuisine Caterers in Dewsbury was shortlisted for the Caterer of the Year.