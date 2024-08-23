Ramsdens shortlisted in both regional and national legal awards schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ramsdens Solicitors, which works across Yorkshire and nationally, has been shortlisted in two sets of awards. It has been recognised in three categories of this year’s Yorkshire Legal Awards, and has also been selected in the UK-wide specialist British Wills & Probate Awards 2024.

Launched 25 years ago, the Yorkshire Legal Awards are one of the region’s best-known awards schemes and bring together the legal community to recognise and celebrate its achievements. Ramsdens, which has 11 offices throughout Yorkshire, has been named as one of the top firms within the private client, corporate and commercial, and Law Firm of the Year: Medium categories.

In addition, Ramsdens has also achieved recognition in the national Wills & Probates Awards as one of just five firms chosen in the Probate Provider of the Year – North & Midlands category. Launched in 2018, the awards recognise and celebrate the firms, businesses and individuals who have delivered outstanding service and expertise to clients across the wills and probate/private client sector and are widely considered to be an indicator of excellence and trust.

Paul Joyce, managing partner of Ramsdens Solicitors, said: “With a 150 year-plus heritage of providing a wide range of legal services to businesses and individuals, we have established a strong reputation, both in our home here in Yorkshire and, increasingly, across the UK

Paul Joyce, managing partner of Ramsdens Solicitors

“The Yorkshire Legal Awards have long been a celebration of the region’s flourishing legal community and the judges this year commented on the strength of the hundreds of entries they received, so to have been shortlisted in three categories is quite an achievement. We are also proud to gain further national recognition with our success in the Wills & Probate Awards which highlight commitment to innovation, service excellence, client experience and expertise in this specialist area of law.

“To have been shortlisted in these two prestigious awards schemes is a real honour, demonstrating once again the skills and hard work of our dedicated 280-strong team.”

Judged by a prestigious panel from the regional legal community, the winners of this year’s Yorkshire Legal Awards will be announced at a ceremony at First Direct Arena in Leeds on 10th October.

The firms shortlisted in the Wills & Probates Awards, all of which have undergone a rigorous process of independent scrutiny by a panel of industry professionals, will attend a gala ceremony in Manchester on 10th October 2024 when the winners will be revealed.