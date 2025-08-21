Cleckheaton Lawn Tennis Club and Barratt Homes have agreed a sponsorship deal to ensure the housebuilder is the club’s main sponsor for the next 12 months.

Building a range of properties at its Wadsworth Gardens development on Whitechapel Road in the town, the housebuilder has committed to supporting the sports club and its endeavours to raise future tennis stars.

Martyn Addison, secretary at Cleckheaton Lawn Tennis Club, said: “We are delighted that Barratt Homes is supporting us. We are a community club run by volunteers so this partnership really helps to keep the facilities in tip top condition for our members and the local community to enjoy.

“We are always on the lookout for new members to join the club for matches and social tennis.”

Barratt Homes’ sponsorship was arranged during Wimbledon, in which Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Poland’s Iga Świątek came out on top in the men’s and women’s finals respectively.

Investing in local communities is a key part of building a new development, and the housebuilder’s support of Cleckheaton Lawn Tennis Club was in celebration of one of the most prestigious events in the tennis calendar.

Wimbledon is an institution that, every year, encourages more and more people to pick up a racket and give the iconic game a go.

Gavin Birch, managing director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Cleckheaton Lawn Tennis Club is one of the many organisations which make Cleckheaton the fantastic community-driven town that it is, bringing people together to have fun and exercise.

“Wimbledon was the perfect opportunity to celebrate local clubs and encourage new residents to embrace their newfound communities.”

For more information about memberships at the tennis club, visit the website at Cleckheaton Lawn Tennis Club.

Ideally placed between Bradford and Leeds, Barratt Homes’ Wadsworth Gardens development is home to a collection of one bedroom apartments, and three and four bedroom properties.

To find out more about any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in West Yorkshire.