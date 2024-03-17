PureGym announces opening date for new 24/7 gym in Dewsbury with 'state-of-the-art' equipment
PureGym’s Dewsbury site will open at 12pm on April 12.
The health club chain said it “will provide members with access to everything they need to explore their fitness potential and enhance their overall well-being”, including low-cost membership options, access to fitness classes, and certified personal trainers.
The new branch is located at the Rishworth Centre Retail Park in Dewsbury, near to Aldi and Pets at Home. and it will feature hundreds of pieces of “state-of-the-art” equipment.
A functional zone will include a free weights area, fixed resistance, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.
Certified personal trainers will be available to support clients and offer a free initial exercise induction.
There will also be a dedicated women's workout space and a “huge range” of classes, all included within the membership price.
A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following growing demand for PureGym’s flexible and affordable fitness offering in West Yorkshire, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Dewsbury.
"PureGym Dewsbury will provide members with 24/7 access to everything they need to enhance their health and well-being, including state-of-the-art equipment and group fitness classes, all through our low-cost, zero contract memberships.”
The Dewsbury branch – which will cover approximately 15,000 square feet – will have more than 220 pieces of equipment, including free weights, fixed resistance machines, cardio equipment and a dedicated women's workout space, and can be accessed 24/7.
PureGym said the branch will provide 12 new jobs as well as increase footfall at the retail park.