By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
The Pear Tree Inn in Mirfield shut over the summer.
A nationwide pub operator has vowed to ensure the Pear Tree Inn in Mirfield, which shut over the summer, reopens and continues to “thrive at the heart of its community.”

The popular pub, on Huddersfield Road, was run by Alan Ingle for the past 15 years, but, for the time being, the last pint has been pulled.

Punch Pubs & Co, which owns the Pear Tree, has insisted the currently vacant pub, which also served food, is now in an “investment period.”

Tony Iles, Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager, said: “We can confirm that The Pear Tree in Mirfield has temporarily closed. We want to extend a huge thank you to Alan for his incredible 15-year tenure and dedication to the pub, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.

“We understand how much The Pear Tree means to the Mirfield community, and our top priority is to ensure it continues to thrive at the heart of it — which is why we’re investing in both its future and the community it serves.

“During the investment period, we’re actively recruiting new management partners to take the helm. We would encourage anybody interested in this exciting opportunity to reach out to our recruitment team on 01283 501999.”

Punch Pubs & Co operates 1,250 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

