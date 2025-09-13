'Public nuisance' concerns over licence bid for new Batley bar and venue

Environmental Health officers have objected to a licence bid or a new bar and entertainment venue in Batley.

A licence application has been submitted to Kirklees Council to bring the former Xclusive nightclub building at 47-49 Station Road back into use.

A decision on the bid will be made by the council’s licensing panel meeting on Thursday.

Supporting documents say the site, which is referred to as LEVEL, will be operated by NK Events Ltd as a multi-use private hire premises for functions, receptions, exhibitions and corporate events, as well as “routinely” opening as a bar and entertainment venue.

The applicant has set out how the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, the prevention of public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm, will be met.

Among the measures that will be taken are the installation and maintenance of CCTV, monitoring levels of noise and light pollution, and providing training before an employee is allowed to sell alcohol.

However, Environmental Health is concerned that the current plans will result in public nuisance.

A representation from them dated August 21, 2025 reads: “At this time, Environmental Health cannot support the application for a new night club in the area due to concerns for public nuisance, however we would be willing to work with the applicant to determine if a successful application would be possible in the future.

“While the applicant has listed ways in which public nuisance, particularly noise, will be controlled from the site, I have concerns regarding the impact of noise from the premises on nearby noise sensitive receptors.

"In the years since the premises has not been used as a club the adjacent building has been converted into four residential apartments, introducing a new noise sensitive receptor into the area.”

For Environmental Health to change its stance, it says the applicant will have to demonstrate that noise from the premises can be “sufficiently controlled”, which could be achieved through the use of Temporary Events Notices.

They also requested that a “comprehensive” noise management plan is submitted.

