Property: the top 10 cheapest streets in Batley to buy a property

By Catherine Gannon
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Here are the top 10 cheapest streets to buy a property in Batley.

Using data from the website Property Solvers, we have put together a list of the top 10 cheapest streets to buy a property in Batley.

The list starts from the least expensive to the 10th least expensive road in Batley.

The average property price in Kirklees in October 2024 was £206,907, according to data from HM Land Registry.

Click through the list to see the 10 least expensive roads in Batley.

The average property price for Lady Ann Road, Soothill, WF17 6PG is £43,833. Photo: Google

1. Lady Ann Road, Soothill

The average property price for Lady Ann Road, Soothill, WF17 6PG is £43,833.

The average property price for Chinewood Avenue, WF17 0EY is £51,666. Photo: Google

2. Chinewood Avenue

The average property price for Chinewood Avenue, WF17 0EY is £51,666.

The average property price for Jack Lane, WF17 6JT is £59,350. Photo: Google

3. Jack Lane

The average property price for Jack Lane, WF17 6JT is £59,350.

The average property price for Bond Street, WF17 8LD is £59,750. Photo: Google

4. Bond Street

The average property price for Bond Street, WF17 8LD is £59,750.

