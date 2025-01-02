Using data from the website Property Solvers, we have put together a list of the top 10 cheapest streets to buy a property in Batley.

The list starts from the least expensive to the 10th least expensive road in Batley.

The average property price in Kirklees in October 2024 was £206,907, according to data from HM Land Registry.

Click through the list to see the 10 least expensive roads in Batley.

1 . Lady Ann Road, Soothill The average property price for Lady Ann Road, Soothill, WF17 6PG is £43,833.

2 . Chinewood Avenue The average property price for Chinewood Avenue, WF17 0EY is £51,666.

3 . Jack Lane The average property price for Jack Lane, WF17 6JT is £59,350.

4 . Bond Street The average property price for Bond Street, WF17 8LD is £59,750.