Using data from the website Property Solvers, we have put together a list of the top 10 cheapest streets to buy a property in Batley.
The list starts from the least expensive to the 10th least expensive road in Batley.
The average property price in Kirklees in October 2024 was £206,907, according to data from HM Land Registry.
Click through the list to see the 10 least expensive roads in Batley.
1. Lady Ann Road, Soothill
The average property price for Lady Ann Road, Soothill, WF17 6PG is £43,833. Photo: Google Photo: Google
2. Chinewood Avenue
The average property price for Chinewood Avenue, WF17 0EY is £51,666. Photo: Google Photo: Photo: Google
3. Jack Lane
The average property price for Jack Lane, WF17 6JT is £59,350. Photo: Google Photo: Google
4. Bond Street
The average property price for Bond Street, WF17 8LD is £59,750. Photo: Google Photo: Google
