Convenience store owner Surjeet Singh Notay, who runs Premier Notay’s on Oakhill Road, has teamed up with popular grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper to offer his customers a bundle of top-brand cleaning items for the tidy price of a penny.

The 1p bundle will be available exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21 and will feature the below household essentials, which usually retail at over £10:

Fairy Liquid 320ml-383ml

Comfort Fabric Conditioner Blue Skies 750ml

Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder 10 Wash

Andrex Classic Clean 4 Rolls

Domestos Original Thick Bleach 750ml

Anyone who places an order will receive the bundle within an hour and can get the place looking spic-and-span without breaking the bank.

“I’m passionate about local community causes and I make a point of chatting to my customers and understanding their struggles. Cleaning supplies are up there as a key pain point – we all need them, but we get very little enjoyment out of them and they’re getting more and more expensive.

“This promo will allow people to stock up on supplies for less, hopefully taking a little bit of the burden off as we approach the summer holidays and people are trying to save.”

Snappy Shopper will work with over 100 of their retailer partners across the UK on this promotion, to ensure that the coverage is widespread and that as many people as possible are able to take advantage of the incredible savings available.

The one penny cleaning bundle will be followed up by a seven-item school lunch penny bundle on June 29 and a nine-item cupboard fillers bundle on July 5.

These will both also be exclusive to the Snappy Shopper app and available at Premier Notay’s.

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO, said: “Our penny bundles are designed to enable retailers to support their communities where it’s needed the most.

“Everyone needs to tidy up now and again and yet the costs of essential items like washing up powder and bleach have soared.

“By running this kind of initiative with our retailers, we hope to alleviate some of the burden people are feeling at present by saving you cash on your cleaning!”