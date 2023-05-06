The Post Office announced in March that it was proposing to move to the News Gallery Convenience Store, on Heckmondwike Road, due to the resignation of the postmaster at the Halifax Road branch.

The relocated branch will be renamed Dewsbury Moor Post Office.

Allison Wallace, Post Office network provision manager, said: “We are delighted to have a solution to maintain Post Office service in the area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

The new branch of the Post Office, at News Gallery Convenience Store, on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury Moor, will open on Friday, May 12, at 1pm.

The current branch at 73 Halifax Road, Dewsbury, will close on Thursday, May 11, at 5.30pm, with the new branch opening on Friday, May 12, at 1pm.

The relocated branch will operate as one of the Post Office’s local style branches with the addition of National Lottery and the exclusion of On Demand Travel Insurance.

There will be a Post Office serving point, alongside the retail counter of the store, and the opening hours will be Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday, 9am to 1pm.