Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a Cleckheaton beauty firm which was only established a little over 18 months ago has opened up a second store.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danica Walker, who owns Ego Aesthetics, on Cheapside, has expanded the business by opening another premises in Eccleshill, Bradford.

It has been a busy few months for the beautician who only left her job at BT Openreach three years ago to pursue a career in the beauty and cosmetics industry, with her Cleckheaton shop opening its doors to customers in April 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June this year, Danica finished fifth in the SOS Beauty Awards before making it to the grand final of the International Aesthetics Awards where she was nominated for four separate awards - Aesthetics Practitioner of the Year, Aesthetics Clinic of the Year, Rhinoplasty of the Year and Lips of the Year.

Danica Walker, owner of Ego Aesthetics, on Cheapside, Cleckheaton.

“I didn’t win but getting to the grand final is an achievement in itself,” Danica told the Reporter Series. “There were thousands of applications, which were whittled down to the finals. It’s international with people from lots of different countries involved.

“Back in June, I came fifth in the UK at the Beauty SOS Awards. That was a massive achievement. I did secretly want first but I came away and reflected and appreciated how amazing that was.”

And Danica has celebrated her recent successes by opening another clinic in Eccleshill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “A lot of the time I say that I’m lucky but I have put a lot of hard work in to get where I am in such a short space of time.

“I am incredibly thankful for where I am but also I do need to give myself the credit because I wouldn’t have got where I am without the hard work that I have put in.

“I am keeping myself on my toes at this point. I would rather it be this way than not being so busy.”

Asked what advice she would give to any budding entrepreneurs, she said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never thought I would be in this position so quickly and if I could give advice to anyone it would just be to have a positive mind and just go for it.

“That is literally what I have done and it has worked out.”